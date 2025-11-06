Arunachal: Governor Meets GB Delegation from Ziro

ITANAGAR- A delegation of Gaon Burahs and Gaon Buris from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district met the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 6 November 2025. The interaction focused on village leadership, education, public health, drug abuse, and sustainable rural development.

The Governor described the Gaon Burah and Gaon Buri institutions as “torchbearers of change” whose leadership influences the welfare and future of their communities.

He emphasised that development originates at the village level and forms the foundation of the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. According to him, committed grassroots leaders play a vital role in translating long-term development ideas into practical outcomes.

Addressing sanitation concerns, the Governor reiterated the principles of the Swachh Bharat Mission, stating that cleanliness is a shared social responsibility rather than a government-driven exercise. He urged GBs to encourage households to maintain clean surroundings and adopt responsible waste management practices, noting the impact of hygiene on public health and community resilience.

On education, the Governor praised the delegation for adult education initiatives and reinforced the need to ensure that every child completes basic schooling. He said that education remained the strongest tool for transforming rural societies, adding that dropout cases undermine the community’s long-term prospects.

Expressing concern over rising drug abuse, the Governor characterised addiction as a “social poison” that damages families and weakens village structures. He urged GBs to identify vulnerable youth and direct them toward sports, skill development, and other constructive activities. According to him, combating drug addiction was essential for securing the “soul of society.”

The delegation, led by Political Interpreter Yachang Tago, comprised 16 Gaon Buris and 7 Gaon Burahs from Dutta, Mudang Tage, and Bamin villages.

Following the meeting, the GBs toured the Raj Bhavan complex, where they observed several pilot projects in horticulture, agriculture, and animal husbandry. The Governor’s office informed that these projects, tailored to Arunachal Pradesh’s unique climate and geographic conditions, are intended to motivate farmers and youth to adopt modern and sustainable livelihood practices.