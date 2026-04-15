Arunachal: Governor Meets DoNER Minister in Delhi

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in New Delhi on April 15, 2026, to discuss key developmental priorities for the state.

The meeting focused on strengthening sectors such as sports infrastructure and agro-horticulture, with an emphasis on youth empowerment and sustainable economic growth. The Governor highlighted the untapped potential of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth in sports and stressed the need for modern infrastructure to nurture talent.

He requested the Minister’s support for the development of a dedicated football stadium in the state capital. In addition, he proposed the establishment of an integrated sports complex and state sports academies in both the western and eastern regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The Governor also underscored the importance of building adequate sports infrastructure within higher educational institutions to enhance participation and provide competitive exposure.

On the agro-horticulture front, the Governor drew attention to the state’s growing prominence in kiwi cultivation, describing it as a potential unique selling proposition. He sought expedited approval of the proposal titled “Kiwi as USP in Arunachal Pradesh” under the North Eastern Council, aimed at improving production capacity, value addition, and market linkages.

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Further, the Governor advocated for the establishment of an integrated pack house equipped with solar-powered cold storage facilities at Shergaon Horticulture Farm in West Kameng district. He noted that such infrastructure could play a crucial role in improving post-harvest management, reducing losses, and enhancing farmers’ incomes.

The discussions reflect a broader push to align infrastructure development with local strengths, particularly in sports and agriculture, as part of efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable growth in Arunachal Pradesh.