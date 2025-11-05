Arunachal Governor Meets Delegation from Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen. K. T. Parnaik, interacted with a delegation from Himalayan University and the Department of Higher Education (RUSA) on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, to discuss key areas of collaboration in higher education, research, and skill development.

The delegation included Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor, Himalayan University; Mr. Minto Ete, Deputy Director of Higher Education (RUSA); Mr. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, and Mr. Kido Bagra, Deputy Registrar of Himalayan University.

During the meeting, the Governor appreciated the University’s contribution to the higher education landscape of Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized the need to enhance educational quality and relevance in both public and private institutions. He urged academic institutions to align their programmes with national development priorities, including innovation, entrepreneurship, and employability.

Highlighting the State’s untapped potential in agriculture and industry, the Governor underscored opportunities for vegetable exports and agro-based industries. He called for collaborative initiatives between universities, government agencies, and the private sector to promote research-driven growth, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

The Governor also placed strong emphasis on youth empowerment, urging universities to introduce skill-based and leadership-oriented programmes that nurture responsible, capable, and confident citizens.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran thanked the Governor for his insights and reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the State’s educational and socio-economic advancement.

The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, with a shared vision to strengthen academic excellence, foster industry linkages, and promote youth leadership as a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s future development.