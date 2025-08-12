Arunachal: Governor Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik Leads Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench

NAHARLAGUN- In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh’s judicial landscape, Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the grand Silver Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench at the High Court Complex, Naharlagun.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of legal luminaries, government officials, and dignitaries, the Governor hailed the Itanagar Permanent Bench as a “beacon of swift and fair justice” and a “pillar of public trust” for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He reflected on the Bench’s pivotal role in making justice more accessible, eliminating the long and arduous journeys that citizens once endured to distant courts.

Also Read- Arunachal Launches Statewide HIV/AIDS Awareness Drive

He drew parallels between the state’s judicial framework and indigenous justice systems like the Adi community’s Kebang, which emphasize consensus, fairness, and transparency. “Justice is not merely a verdict but a humane process,” he said, underscoring the importance of blending tradition with constitutional values.

Highlighting the new state-of-the-art court building, the Governor expressed optimism about a future where technology, transparency, and dignity remain at the core of judicial processes. He lauded India’s recent legal reforms replacing colonial-era laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, effective from 2024 — calling them people-centric changes that prioritize compassion and speed alongside fairness.

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

The Governor urged the legal fraternity to ensure that “no voice goes unheard, no grievance is too small, and no citizen is too far from justice”. He also felicitated veteran advocates Muk Perting, Tayum Som, and Tony Pertin, each completing 30 years of dedicated legal service.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, State Minister of Law & Justice Adv. Kento Jini, Justice Budi Habung, Bar Association President Adv. TT Tara, and High Court Registrar Lobsang Tenzin, all of whom addressed the gathering and commended the Bench’s contributions over the past 25 years.