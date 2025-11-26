Arunachal: Governor leads the Constitution Day celebration

ITANAGAR- Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, was observed across Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday with district administrations organising Preamble recitations and awareness programmes to reaffirm commitment to India’s constitutional values.

The main function was held at Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Complex in Itanagar where the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), led the Constitution Day celebration. The event was also attended by Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, students, and members of the public.

In his address, the Governor paid tribute to the architects of the Indian Constitution, recalling the leadership of Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He noted that their work extended beyond legal drafting and played a defining role in shaping India’s national identity. Constitution Day, he said, is a reminder of both the rights citizens enjoy and the responsibilities they must uphold.

Highlighting the Constitution as the country’s supreme guiding document, the Governor said it ensures the separation of powers, protects individual freedoms and offers a framework for justice and stability.

IN ZIRO- The District Administration of Lower Subansiri district held a mass recitation of the Preamble at the Central Lobby of the District Secretariat. Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme led the solemn reading, joined by Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, Heads of Departments, staff and members of the public.

Officials highlighted that Constitution Day is observed every year on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The day was officially notified for annual observance by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in November 2015 to promote constitutional awareness among citizens.

IN KHONSA- The Tirap District Administration also observed the day with an oath-taking ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, led by DC Liyi Bagra. Officers and staff took the Preamble pledge, reaffirming the core ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

The event was attended by ADC Khonsa, SDO Khonsa and other officials. Similar programmes were held in government institutions across the district, including the DDSE office and General Hospital, Khonsa, where DDSE K. K. Lowangcha and MS-GHK administered the pledge.

The observances across both districts reflected a unified effort to celebrate constitutional democracy and promote awareness of the responsibilities shared by citizens and institutions alike.

