Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor Leads Kargil Vijay Diwas at Namsai; Calls Youth to Build Viksit Bharat@2047

At the wreath-laying ceremony, the Governor paid floral tributes and remembered the indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces.

NAMSAI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd.), led the state in solemnly commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas at Namsai on Saturday, paying heartfelt homage to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just about celebrating a military victory — it’s a call to live every day with honour, unity, and responsibility,” he said.

Addressing a large gathering of students, dignitaries, war veterans, and security personnel, the Governor reflected on the legacy of Kargil, noting its long-term impact on border vigilance, defence modernization, and civil-military harmony. He recalled the heroism of the 2nd Rajputana Rifles, among others, in turning the tide of the war.

The Governor expressed deep appreciation to the Assam Rifles and Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) for jointly organizing the commemorative event. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Kargil and commit themselves to the national mission of Viksit Bharat@2047 by being educated, disciplined, self-reliant, and nation-first oriented.

Kargil War heroes Naik Digendra Singh, MVC, SM, and Naik Prahlad Singh delivered powerful, emotional addresses sharing their battlefield experiences, drawing standing ovations from the crowd.

Among the notable dignitaries present were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Commander 25 Sector AR Brig. Sarabjeet Singh, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Chairman AUS Dr. Ashwani Lochan, VC Prof. Ajeya Jha, IGP P. N. Khirmey, and Commander 181 Mountain Brig. Kaustubh Kekre, SM.

The programme included patriotic performances by AUS students, symbolizing the spirit of unity and sacrifice.

