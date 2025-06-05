ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Leads Green Push on World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, spearheaded the World Environment Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, with a strong appeal for collective environmental responsibility and action against plastic pollution.

To mark the occasion, the Governor planted Maha Neem saplings in the northern lawn of Raj Bhavan and reiterated the urgent need for sustainable practices.

He called on citizens to adopt simple yet impactful habits such as replacing plastic with biodegradable alternatives, segregating household waste, recycling, organizing community clean-up drives, and fostering environmental awareness among children and youth.

Supporting the national initiative ‘One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution’, launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Governor Parnaik emphasized five core pillars: awareness on plastic hazards, reducing single-use plastics, improving waste management, promoting sustainable alternatives, and nurturing eco-friendly lifestyles.

He urged youth, educators, community leaders, and all citizens to unite in building a plastic-free Arunachal Pradesh. The Governor also interacted with Raj Bhavan staff and Forest Department personnel, commending their commitment to preserving the estate’s green legacy.

In recognition of excellence in environmental landscaping, the Governor felicitated Er. Heni Basar, Forester from Ita-Park Range under the Social Forestry Division, for his exceptional contribution to the visual transformation of Raj Bhavan’s flower beds and golf course.

