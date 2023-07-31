Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

TAWANG- Continuing the tradition of remembering the war heroes of 1962 War and offering prayers by dignitaries visiting picturesque Tawang, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) laid a wreath at Tawang War Memorial and paid obeisance at Tawang Monastery on 30th July 2023. During his visit to the War Memorial, the Governor devotedly went through the details of the memorial, particularly of Sub Joginder Singh, PVC of Sikh Regiment.

The Governor commended the 190 Infantry Brigade for preserving memories of the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers and promoting the spirit of patriotism in the State.

Offering a ‘Khadha’ at the Tawang Gompa, the Governor recalled his attachment with Buddhist culture and traditions, as during his service years, he had served in Ladakh, Sikkim and also in Western Sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that the historical monastery is a symbol of consolidation and pride. It has a strategic relevance and our soldiers and citizens will continue to defend it at all times, he said.