ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

Governor commends the 190 Infantry Brigade for preserving memories of the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers and promoting the spirit of patriotism in the State.

Last Updated: July 31, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

TAWANG-  Continuing the tradition of remembering the war heroes of 1962 War and offering prayers by dignitaries visiting picturesque Tawang, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) laid a wreath at Tawang War Memorial and paid obeisance at Tawang Monastery on 30th July 2023. During his visit to the War Memorial, the Governor devotedly went through the details of the memorial, particularly of Sub Joginder Singh, PVC of Sikh Regiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor commended the 190 Infantry Brigade for preserving memories of the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers and promoting the spirit of patriotism in the State.

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

Offering a ‘Khadha’ at the Tawang Gompa, the Governor recalled his attachment with Buddhist culture and traditions, as during his service years, he had served in Ladakh, Sikkim and also in Western Sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles

The Governor said that the historical monastery is a symbol of consolidation and pride. It has a strategic relevance and our soldiers and citizens will continue to defend it at all times, he said.

Tags
Last Updated: July 31, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

Arunachal: Survey for Police Beat Post conducted

Arunachal: Survey for Police Beat Post conducted

Arunachal: Millet Recipes Competition Prgm held in Yangsey Village

Arunachal: Millet Recipes Competition Prgm held in Yangsey Village

Arunachal: Training held at Bomdila to upgrade Tourism sector in West Kameng

Arunachal: Training held at Bomdila to upgrade Tourism sector in West Kameng

Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

Arunachal Governor graces Expo-cum Kisam Mela at Bomdila

Arunachal Governor graces Expo-cum Kisam Mela at Bomdila

Arunachal: APWWS organised Peace Rally in Solidarity with Manipur Violence Victims

Arunachal: APWWS organised Peace Rally in Solidarity with Manipur Violence Victims

Arunachal: More than 2 crore bank loans disbursed at credit camp held at Ziro

Arunachal: More than 2 crore bank loans disbursed at credit camp held at Ziro

Arunachal: Schools in Namsai, Easts Siang closed temporarily due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Arunachal: Schools in Namsai, Easts Siang closed temporarily due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button