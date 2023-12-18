Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone of the IGTAMSU Campus

ZIRO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik,(Retd.) laid the foundation stone for the University Campus of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University ( IGTAMSU ), Sangepo, Hong Village, Ziro in Lower Subansiri District on 18th December 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed his hope that the University will provide necessary impetus in providing quality education in Arunachal Pradesh and will attract students from the better part of north east region along with those from the State.

The Governor said that youth of the day are the future leaders and they must prepare themselves for the challenges ahead. He emphasized that to be good leaders in future, they must be educated, disciplined and motivated, while sharing his National Defence Academy prayer, which says, ‘Physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight’.

The Governor said that the present leadership is taking initiative to plan and envision the future of the nation but, it is the youth of the day, who will have to realize this vision as future leaders as India celebrates its Amrit Kaal.

The Governor appealed to the students of the university to participate in the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by sharing innovative ideas for a developed and progressive India by 2047.

The Governor released a book on Arunachal Pradesh and virtually inaugurated the e-library of the university in its present campus, on the occasion.

Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi, Founder Chancellor, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University (IGTAMSU), Dr. Markandey Rai, IGTAMSU Chancellor briefed the Governor about the architectural details of University campus and also highlighted the new academic programmes of the institute.

Ziro Deputy Commissioner HP Vivek, SP Keni Bagra, former minister Padi Richo, former Chief Engineer Hage Apa, Community leaders of the Apatani Society, government officials, special invitees and members of faculty and students of the university participated in the programme.