Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for new RGU administrative building, inaugurates RGU Library annex building

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) laid the foundation stone for the administrative building of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in the university complex, Rono Hills, Doimukh on 1st October 2024. He also inaugurated the library annex building of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the foundation stone for administrative building is another step towards the infrastructure requirements of the university.

He said that the new administrative building must be equipped with cutting-edge facilities to ensure smooth operation and effective governance. He also emphasised for high-tech access control system for the building, while highlighting its security and monitoring importance.

The Governor expressed his hope that the RGU library will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including more reading spaces, enhanced digital resources, and specialized sections for research and reference.

He also opined that the expansion will greatly benefit students, scholars, and faculty by fostering a rich learning environment, addressing the evolving needs of modern academia.

The Governor said that the RGU library must be a ‘Centre of Academic Excellence’ and a vibrant hub of innovation, reforms and transformation.

The Governor complimented the University for maintaining the highest standards of academic learning, thus earning an ‘A’ grade in its accreditation in the current year.

The Governor commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha and his dedicated faculty and staff for the accomplishment. He advised the University fraternity to be focused and take giant steps to make the university one of the best in the country.

Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam also spoke on the occasion.

The Rs.40.88 Crore Administrative Building is funded by the Ministry of Education and Rs.7.63 Crore Extension building of the University Library is funded by Higher Education Financing Agency and executed by Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Kimin Division.