Arunachal: Governor launches State-level ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) launched the State-level ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th September 2023, which was launched by the President of India earlier in the day. The campaign aims to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Ayushman Bhava is a blessing for a long and healthy life and complemented everyone involved in building an intensified campaign around it to enhance awareness about various health sector schemes with the view to achieve saturation coverage of essential and critical healthcare services in both rural and urban areas.

He said that the launching of ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign and the planned State-wide activities, the Health Department will be able to further improve the delivery of all National and State-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary as well as the quality of healthcare service delivered to the citizens, especially at the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre level.

The Governor said that this ‘Antyodaya’ approach of saturation of healthcare services in every village embodies the remarkable vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for a healthier and more prosperous India. He thanked the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare for taking the initiative to build momentum for the noble cause.

The Governor said that with cooperation from all Government Departments, every individual – women, children, adolescents, adults and the elderly will be touched through the three planned elements during the campaign namely; Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Sabha and Ayushman Mela at Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centre. He urged all to join hands in the noble endeavour and make it a resounding success.

The Governor said that Ayushman Bhava must be a collective ‘whole of society’ effort. He strongly recommended that the tribal communities, Panchayat members and Goan Burahs assist the Government Health Organizations by encouraging ‘Volunteer men and women’ who can be trained in ‘First Aid’ and in maintaining ‘Hygiene and Sanitation’ in the village premises as well as households. Such volunteers will act as the first line of healthcare and can be duly incentivized. The contributions of individual volunteers will greatly add to the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign, he said.

The Governor exhorted the village and community organization functionaries and government officials to reach out to the people and participate in any welfare measures of the State and Central Governments to make it meaningful and benefitting to the targeted population. He said that sincere and dedicated people participation will make it ‘Jan Andolan’ or ‘People’s movement’.

The Governor appealed to people to donate any organ or tissues, which can be used after one’s demise and give a new lease of life to those in need. He also advised the health department to maintain proper records at State, District and Circle levels for immediate necessary action.

On the special occasion, the Governor conferred ‘Best Performing District’ awards under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to Namsai, West Siang and Papum Pare Districts. He also awarded ‘Best Performing Non-Governmental Organization’ under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to Olley Al Foundation, Ziro, Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh and Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun. Certificate of Appreciation for ‘Ni-kshay Mitras’ (TB patient care-takers) were announced and the names were Alo Libang, Minister, Shri Nabam Tuki, former chief minister, MLAs, Tana Hali Tara, Techi Kaso, Kanggong Taku and Karko Kri, Tame Phassang, Mayor, Professor Saket Kushwaha, VC, RGU and Tojo Karga, DIG, Prisons, Jullang.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was virtually connected from Tawang participated in the launching programme. He highlighted the areas which need to be focused to make the health governance successful in the State. State Health Minister Shri Alo Libang and Health Secretary Liyon Borang also spoke on the occasion, while the Principal Secretary Health Dr. Sharat Chauhan presented a roadmap for the health sector through a PowerPoint presentation.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Commissioner, Secretaries and Senior Officers of various Departments at State, including Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission and National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) attended the function and District Level Officers were connected virtually.