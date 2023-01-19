Arunachal: Governor launches ‘Exam Warriors’ book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) launched the latest English and Hindi editions of ‘Exam Warriors’ book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th January 2023. The Governor also presented copies of the books to the students on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that competition is increasing in life which is causing tension in every one’s life. This book is written especially for young students to help them in dealing with the stress of examinations. He urged the students and parents to read this book to be able to deal with tension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book is an effort to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully, he said.

The Governor said that the book ‘Exam Warriors’, in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined a refreshing approach to exams urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm and gaiety, reflects his out of box approach, his benevolent nature and his perceptive mind for the wellbeing of common citizens.

Sharing his experiences, the Governor said if we follow the book, tension and stress will be reduced and accomplishment and achievement will increase. He said that it is a practical guide for every parent and student to shed carelessness and imbibe knowledge, concentration and understanding without tension or stress.

The Secretary to Governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade, while giving a brief description of the book said that the ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in 2018 has been translated into 11 Indian languages. The languages are Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Exam Warriors is written especially for young students to help them deal with the stress of exams, he said.

Large numbers of students and teachers from different schools from the Capital Complex, including Govt. Higher Secondary School of Itanagar, Arunodaya, Ganga, Naharlagun and Polo Colony, Naharlagun and Govt. Secondary School, P Sector, Itanagar and Police Colony, Itanagar and private schools Kingcup Public School, Itanagar and JNK Public School, Itanagar participated in the programme.