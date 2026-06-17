Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Border Security and Drug Trafficking

NEW DELHI— Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) met Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on issues relating to law and order, internal security, border area development, geospatial applications and the strengthening of the cooperative movement in the State.

During the meeting, the Governor shared his assessment of the prevailing law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh and briefed the Union Home Minister on recent developments concerning security and border management.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region, the Governor discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen security infrastructure, including border fencing and surveillance mechanisms aimed at enhancing security preparedness in sensitive areas.

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The Governor also raised concerns regarding the growing challenge of drug trafficking and substance abuse, which he said is being fuelled by narcotics originating from across international borders and transiting through neighbouring states.

According to the Governor, the increasing prevalence of drug abuse poses serious risks to youth, social harmony and the overall development of the State. He stressed the need for coordinated and sustained action involving multiple stakeholders to effectively address the issue.

Another key area of discussion was the application of geospatial technology in governance and development.

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The Governor emphasised the importance of skilling youth in geospatial applications, noting that such expertise could create opportunities in surveying, land management, infrastructure monitoring, disaster management and data-driven governance.

He also observed that geospatial technologies could support efforts to monitor drug circulation, improve planning processes and strengthen project implementation across sectors.

On the cooperation front, the Governor briefed the Union Minister on initiatives being undertaken to strengthen the cooperative movement in Arunachal Pradesh.

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He highlighted efforts aimed at promoting cooperative societies as vehicles for inclusive growth, livelihood generation and rural development.

Stressing the role of cooperatives in empowering farmers, women, Self-Help Groups and rural entrepreneurs, the Governor said a strong cooperative ecosystem could contribute significantly to income generation, employment creation and the development of self-reliant village economies.

The meeting comes at a time when Arunachal Pradesh is focusing on border infrastructure development, rural economic empowerment and technological innovation to support governance and development objectives.

Officials said the discussions reflected the State’s priorities in strengthening security, improving governance and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for its citizens.