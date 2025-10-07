Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Inaugurates ‘Ane’s Home’ for Child Safety & Healing in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated Ane’s Home – A Centre for Child Safety & Healing at the Women Police Station in Pasighat. The facility aims to provide legal aid, psychological and trauma counseling, child-safe spaces, menstrual hygiene support, and community engagement programs in collaboration with experts.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Governor commended the police for creating a dedicated center focused on child safety. He stressed the importance of awareness campaigns, particularly educating children about ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’ and counseling parents to prevent abuse. “Every effort must contribute to building a safer, kinder society for children,” he said.

Inspector Amum Payeng, Officer In-charge of Women Police Station, described Ane’s Home as a transformative center supporting victims of sexual and domestic abuse by integrating legal, medical, and psycho-social services under one roof.

Later, Governor Parnaik visited Pasighat Police Station, promoting Smart Policing—a concept combining technology, professionalism, and community engagement. He urged the police to adopt mission-oriented strategies to eliminate drug abuse and enhance youth safety. He also recommended establishing a library and online knowledge hub within police stations for continuous learning and professional development.

The event was attended by local MLA Er. Tapi Darang, IGP (Central) Shri Hibu Tamang, Deputy Commissioner Smt Sonalika Jiwani, Commandant 5th IRBn Smt Garima, and representatives from Rashtriya Raksha University, who supported the establishment of trauma counseling services.

The Governor also participated in a plantation program at Project Brahmank Complex, Border Roads Organization (BRO), Pasighat, planting a Bottle Palm tree as part of his ongoing ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

The Governor lauded BRO officials for their dedicated service, highlighting their role in constructing vital road networks across challenging terrains, improving connectivity, providing economic opportunities, and fostering unity among local communities.

He emphasized that infrastructure development not only enhances accessibility but also transforms lives and promotes holistic growth. Over the past year, approximately 10,000 trees were planted under the campaign in the Project Brahmank area.

Governor Parnaik expressed confidence that with continued dedication and innovation, BRO would remain a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental progress.

The Governor also inaugurated New Age Learning Centre inaugurated the ‘New Age Learning Centre’ at the District Library in Pasighat, East Siang District, on 7th October 2025. To mark the occasion, the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, Pasighat Chapter, organized a poetry recital showcasing the creative talents of local writers and youth.

In his address, the Governor said that the concept of the New Age Learning Centre (NALC) is gaining momentum across the State, drawing increasing interest from young learners. He expressed confidence that the success of the Pasighat centre would inspire the establishment of similar learning hubs in every district and town, fostering a culture of knowledge and creativity.

The Governor emphasized the importance of nurturing reading and writing habits among the younger generation. He said that reading broadens one’s vocabulary and enhances articulation, while writing allows individuals to express their inner thoughts and refine their ability to communicate effectively.

Encouraging the officials to make the NALC a hub of intellectual and literary excellence, the Governor urged them to conduct regular literary programmes and workshops to nurture young writers and thinkers. He commended the Deputy Commissioner and Library officials for their initiative in setting up the centre and appreciated their efforts to promote learning and literary culture.

As a token of encouragement, he presented ‘Governor Pen’ to the participants of the poetry recital, Miss Ayang Doley, Shri Otul Jerang, Miss Yang Megu, Miss Nana Toyang Taloh.