Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Honors Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris at Rupa Rally

RUPA (WEST KAMENG)- In a powerful tribute to the nation’s armed forces community, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), addressed a solemn and spirited Ex-Servicemen and Veer Nari Rally organized at Rupa in West Kameng district.

The event, organized by the 5 Mountain Division under the aegis of 4 Corps, brought together a large number of veterans, Veer Naris, and their families from across Arunachal Pradesh, especially from Tawang and West Kameng districts.

The Governor extended heartfelt greetings to the veterans and Veer Naris, describing them as the “living embodiment of India’s spirit of sacrifice and patriotism.” He lauded the exceptional contribution of Ex-Servicemen in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, both during and after their service. Their continued commitment to discipline and service, even in civilian life, he said, serves as a model for society.

Speaking with deep reverence, the Governor paid tribute to the Veer Naris, the widows of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. “Your strength and dignity are a source of national inspiration,” he said, promising that their well-being would remain a top priority.

The Governor emphasized the importance of welfare initiatives and encouraged Ex-Servicemen to actively utilize schemes such as the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), pension benefits, resettlement assistance, and educational aid for children. He directed the Rajya Sainik Board to ensure that every Veer Nari and child of a martyr receives the support they rightfully deserve.

Urging the younger generation from veteran families to carry forward the proud legacy of service, the Governor encouraged them to consider careers in the armed forces. Calling the veterans “natural mentors,” he appealed to them to guide local youth toward a life of service, discipline, and nation-building.

“The legacy of our veterans strengthens the very foundation of our great nation,” the Governor said. “Your welfare is not just a responsibility, but a sacred duty.”

The rally also featured practical support through help desks addressing pensions, healthcare, and resettlement. A medical camp provided free health check-ups, while stalls by organizations such as AWPO, DIAV, ECHS, and the Arunachal Pradesh Resettlement Department showcased opportunities and resources for the veterans and their families.

Prominent dignitaries present at the rally included Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps; Major General KS Grewal, GOC, Ball of Fire Division; and Air Commodore R.D. Mosabi (Retd.), State Director cum Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board. Senior military officers, civil officials, and representatives from welfare organizations also attended.

The Governor praised the organizing efforts of the Indian Army and reaffirmed the collective commitment of the State and Nation to the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris.