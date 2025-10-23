Arunachal: Governor Joins SEWA’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

DIBRUGARH- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of the Socio Educational Welfare Association (SEWA) in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Established in 2000, SEWA has devoted 25 years to empowering underprivileged communities through education, skill development, and holistic welfare initiatives across Assam and the Northeast.

The Governor commended SEWA for its multi-dimensional work, including gender equality, sustainable livelihoods, mental health support, disaster resilience, organic tea cultivation, clean cookstove adoption, and elderly care programmes.

Highlighting SEWA’s impact, he noted that its Family Counselling Centre has supported over 2,300 families and its WASH interventions have transformed sanitation and hygiene in tea garden communities.

Urging SEWA to expand its focus on climate action, sustainable farming, and mental health awareness, the Governor emphasized the role of youth engagement, volunteerism, leadership, and institutional sustainability in ensuring continued impact.

He said that as SEWA moves into the future, it must continue to act with the humility, courage, and compassion that defined its past, while remaining committed to uplifting the marginalized and building an inclusive society.

The Governor paid tribute to Late Shanti Gogoi, SEWA’s founder, and appreciated the leadership of Smt. Nandita Hazarika and Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd.) in strengthening SEWA’s reach and credibility.

On the occasion, the Governor conferred the Best Community Action Awards to:

Mrs Anastacia Toppo, Kellyden Tea Estate

Mrs Hemma Reddy, Kellyden Tea Estate

Mr Nepolian Meli, Majuli

Mr Paulus Basumatary, Udalguri

Mr Anita Kumari, Margherita Tea Estate

He also launched the ‘SeshYatra’ Van and Service, released the silver jubilee souvenir, and witnessed a cultural program including Jhumur dance to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by senior SEWA officials including Air Marshal Anjan Kr. Gogoi, (Retd.), President Mrs Nandita Hazarika, Vice President Arfan Hussain, and dignitaries such as Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Former VC Dibrugarh University, and Kaushik Deka, Managing Editor, India Today Magazine.