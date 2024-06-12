Arunachal : Governor invites Pema Khandu to form Government

ITANAGAR- Pema Khandu, MLA along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Biyuram Wahge, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th June 2024.

Pema Khandu briefed the Governor about the meeting held today of 46 elected members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly from Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded 8th Legislative Assembly election of Arunachal Pradesh.

He informed the Governor that the 46 members of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly had unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State and staked his claim to form the government.

Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor has appointed Pema Khandu MLA to be the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He invited Mr Khandu, MLA to form the Government and take Oath as the Chief Minister on 13th June 2024 at 1100 Hrs. at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

The Governor requested Khandu to advise and inform him about the names of others to be appointed as members of his Council of Ministers.

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh were also present on the occasion.