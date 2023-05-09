ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor interacts with the people of Yazali Area

Governor appeals to the people to participate in the development process and ensure proper and timely implementation of the welfare schemes

YAZALI/ ZIRO –  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is on a two-day tour to Lower Subansiri District interacted with people of Yazali and its neighboring villages at Yazali on 9th May 2023.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has huge scope for growth and prosperity in the agriculture, horticulture and tourism sectors. He urged the people to engage themselves in these sectors.

The Governor said that Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi is focusing on the north east region especially Arunachal Pradesh. Lots of development programmes and projects are in the pipeline in the next few years.

He appealed to the people to participate in the development process and ensure proper and timely implementation of the welfare schemes of the State and Central Governments.

On their arrival at Yazali, the Governor were accorded traditional reception by the officials, public and cultural troupes led by local MLA and State Education Minister Er. Taba Tedir.

Earlier, starting his tour of Lower Subansiri District, the Governor also took part in a plantation programme at Potin view point in presence of villagers of Potin area.

The Governor laso met the Gaon Burah and Gaon Buris and member of Supun Bulyang Council of Ziro area, Lower Subansiri District at Nago Putu, Dree Festival Ground, Ziro .

The Governor exhorted the Gaon Burah and Gaon Buris to continue their societal duty in maintaining social order. He appreciated the members of Supun Bulyang Council for keeping alive the age-old tradition of the Apatani community.

The Governor said that the people must avail benefits of the present good developmental environment. He said that the country progresses, if the Nation is strong and moves forward technically, while  preserving the good old traditions.

Commending the Apatani community for the high literacy rate, the Governor advised that youth of the community must come forward with a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Local MLA and State Minister for Agriculture etc. Tage Taki, Head Gaon Bura Nani Haniya and Chairman, Supun Bulyang Council Nani Tatung also spoke on the occasion.

