Arunachal: Governor interacts with students of RRU Gujrat

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd) interacted with the students of Rashtriya Raksha University, (RRU) Gujarat at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th September 2024. The students, who have visited the Vibrant Border Village of Zemithang, are on a fortnight visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Shendil Kumar, DIG, HQ NE Frontier, ITBP, Commandant Devansh Trivedi, TM (Retd.), School of Internal Security and SMART Policing (SISSP) and Ms. Latika Grover, member of faculty briefed the Governor about the border State tour. The students shared their experiences of visit to various vibrant villages in the Tawang sector with the Governor.

Interacting with the students, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is the largest State in the Northeast region, having huge natural resources and one of the most nationalistic people. He said that the State is progressing as large numbers of infrastructure projects are in different stages of completion.

The Governor highlighted the status and challenges of the State in the education, health, infrastructure and tourism sectors. He said that the State is taking up all necessary initiatives to accomplish the State’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The Governor, while commending the Rashtriya Raksha University and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force for the students’ tour, called for more student exchange programmes with States, which are developed in IT and MSME sectors.

He said that such action will open avenues for entrepreneurship and startups, create awareness about Arunachal Pradesh amongst the youth of the nation and strengthen goodwill.

The Governor exhorted the students from RRU to prepare themselves for the future responsibility as they are the future leaders.

24 students of Bachelor of Arts in Security Management (BASM), RRU, Gandhinagar and Master of Arts in Police Administration (MAPA), RRU, Gandhinagar and RRU campus, Pasighat, under the aegis of Rashtriya Raksha University and four members of faculty participated in the interaction.

Darade Shard Bhaskar, Secretary to the Governor, and Rajeev Gupta, Second-in-command, HQ NE Frontier, ITBP were present on the occasion.

Rashtriya Raksha University is an Indian Central University and an Institute of National Importance located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. RRU specializes in national and internal security and police.