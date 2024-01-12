Arunachal: Governor interacts with students from Tirap and Longding Districts

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with the students from Tirap and Longding Districts at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th January 2024. The students are on a National Integration Tour organized by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles.

The Governor emphasized that the students avail maximum benefit from the tour, enhance their knowledge about different people, places and cultures and imbibe awareness gained in all spheres of life. He informed that the State Government sponsored student exchange programmes are also in pipeline for the wellbeing of the students.

The Governor advised students, who are future leaders, to be disciplined, study hard and excel in life. He said that they must prepare themselves to be active participants of Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal and asked them to be responsible and sincere to ensure a better future of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor complimented the 44 Assam Rifles for conducting the tour and opined that such Civic Action will promote cooperation and goodwill amongst the force and the local people. He said that Assam Rifles has always been cementing good relations with the local people throughout the North Eastern Region.

Lt. Col. Devrat Beniwal, 44 Assam Rifles briefed the Governor about the National Integration Tour, which is part of the Civic Action programme of the Assam Rifles.

He informed that the six-day Tour was flagged from Khonsa on 9th January by Commandant of 44 Assam Rifles Colonel Rahul Singh. The tour covered prominent destinations including Jorhat, Kaziranga and Itanagar. Some of the students are coming out of the districts for the first time.