Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Interacts with NCC Cadets at Itanagar Camp

Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik urged NCC cadets to uphold discipline, national pride and cultural values during an interaction at a training camp in Itanagar.

Last Updated: 21/12/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  On the sidelines of the Himalayan University Convocation, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets participating in a Combined Annual Training Camp at the Himalayan University campus in Jollang, Itanagar.

A total of 272 NCC cadets from various institutions across the state are participating in the Combined Annual Training Camp-134, organised by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur. The 10-day camp began on December 13, 2025.

Addressing the cadets, the governor exhorted them to imbibe the spirit of “Nation First” in both thought and action. He said that genuine service to the country begins with strong character, commitment and a sense of responsibility. Emphasising personal discipline, Parnaik encouraged the cadets to practice high standards of conduct, cultivate determination and nurture perseverance and self-motivation in all spheres of life.

The governor also advised the cadets to take pride in their roots, cultural heritage and national identity. He called upon them to approach life with ambition and fearlessness, lead by example and contribute meaningfully to national unity and progress. He urged them to remain resilient in the face of challenges and steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.

During his visit, Parnaik inspected the NCC stall and took keen interest in the displays and presentations highlighting the achievements of the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC. He commended the cadets for maintaining high standards of drill, describing it as a reflection of disciplined training, teamwork and adherence to NCC values.

Commanding Officer of the 1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma, briefed the governor on the objectives and activities of the camp. He said the training programme aims to foster discipline, camaraderie and nationalism through physical training, drills, yoga, battle craft, firing practice, sports and leadership development activities. The camp also includes creative engagements and motivational sessions to promote holistic development and responsible citizenship.

According to officials, three Associate NCC Officers and 12 Army instructors are involved in imparting training during the camp.

