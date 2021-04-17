Arunachal: Governor interacts with members of State Assembly, urban bodies and Panchayati Raj Institute

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with all the members of the State Assembly, urban bodies and Panchayati Raj Institute of the State through virtual meet from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th April 2021.

The Governor said that every individual is important and therefore precautions must be taken for the safety and security of all the people of the State. He urged upon the people particularly the elected members of the State Legislative Assembly, the Urban Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutes to proactively participate in creating awareness on COVID Pandemic, COVID SOPs, i.e. properly wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and frequent washing of hands.

The Governor emphasised on COVID appropriate behaviour and micro containment. He said that the elected representatives as an experienced, responsible and effective individual must educate the people against crowding, spitting in public places and rumour mongers. Our leaders must motivate our people to take vaccination and maintain the COVID SOPs, he insisted.

The Governor said that success of the concerted campaign against COVID Pandemic depends equally on the people and the government machinery. He said that if the people in their individual capacity work with involvement, strictly adhere anti COVID protocols themselves and also ensure that SOP is maintained by their family members, neighbours, and colleagues, the Coronavirus will be controlled. It depends entirely on the people’s behaviour as an individual and as a group, he said.

Responding to the concern of the people regarding frequent movement of the Army and Paramilitary forces in the State, the Governor said that he has spoken to Army Commander of Eastern Army Command, Kolkata, who in turn informed him that 97% to 99% of his Army personnel has been vaccinated and anyone having symptom of COVID is confined in Army stations and treated before moving to forward posts.

Replying to the concern regarding shortage of vaccine, the Governor informed that he has already taken up with the Union Secretary for Health, who has immediately released twenty thousand vaccines for the State. There will be no shortage as the President of India, the Prime Minister and Union Government are concerned about the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor said.

The Governor cautioned against public functions without maintaining social distancing and people moving around without mask on the nose and mouth. He said that it is not the duty of the government agencies only, like District Administration and the District Police but it is also the responsibility of every member of the society to enforce COVID Protocol, he said.

The Governor expressed his hope that with proactive cooperation of the people, COVID Pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh will be contained.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and State Health Minister Alo Libang shared the initiatives taken by the State Government including reduction of charges for COVID tests, screen and test at entry points from 19th April 2021 etc. They called upon the participants to cooperate with the State machinery and help in creating awareness about COVID and vaccines.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government will now focus on TrueNat and RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing along with speeding up the vaccination process.

Legislators, Urban Bodies members and Zilla Parishad Chairpersons of most COVID affected districts shared their suggestions in the video conference.

Earlier State Health Secretary P Parthiban gave a PowerPoint presentation on the COVID situation in the State. National Informatics Centre, Arunachal Pradesh and the District Informatics Offices facilitated the virtual meet.