Arunachal: Governor interacts with Lakhapati Didis

BOLENG- On the sideline of his district tour of Siang District and West Siang District, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with Lakhpati Didis, members of women self-help groups at Boleng and Aalo on 25th and 26th September 2024. He facilitated the members of the Self Help groups and motivated them to maintain the spirit.

The Governor said that women of Arunachal Pradesh are in the forefront of all activities, including education. The women of Self Help Groups are immensely contributing towards the progress of the State and are partners in socio-economic advancement.

Lakhpati Didis, being financially independent, are ensuring prosperity for themselves, their family and the State. He said that their proactive role is facilitating in realizing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Governor commended the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, which is transforming Arunachali rural women towards financial independence, improving their social status, and fostering community development, through various schemes and programmes. He said that the success stories are inspiring and should be known all over the country.

The Governor opened an ‘Exhibition of Waste to Art’ organized by the Self Help Groups, which is part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ at Aalo. He reposed his confidence that the activities Swachhata ki Bhaagidari, Sampoorna Swachhata and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir will raise awareness and reduce environmental impact, promote behavioral change, inspire innovation and foster collective responsibility towards cleanliness and sustainability.