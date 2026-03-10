Arunachal: Governor Interacts with Border Area Youth

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, interacted with youths and students from border areas of the state at Lok Bhavan on Monday, encouraging them to play an active role in nation-building and social development.

During the interaction, the Governor emphasised that young people represent not only the future of the nation but also its present strength and driving force. He highlighted the strategic importance and ongoing developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh and said that the younger generation will play a critical role in shaping the state’s future.

Encouraging the participants to contribute meaningfully to society, the Governor urged them to safeguard the environment and actively work towards the overall development of the state and the nation. At the same time, he stressed the importance of preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich customs, traditions, and natural environment even as the state pursues development and modernization.

The Governor advised students to prepare themselves for the future through education, discipline, and strong motivation. He encouraged them to remain curious, passionate, and socially responsible, and to actively engage in civic responsibilities, particularly in maintaining cleanliness in their communities.

Emphasising national commitment, he urged the youths to imbibe the spirit of ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours.

Addressing the participants, the Governor also encouraged them to dream big and reminded them that the responsibility of nation-building, especially in border areas, would rest on their shoulders. As future leaders of the state, he said, they must actively participate in developmental initiatives and social causes aimed at improving the well-being of their communities.

The interaction was attended by youths and students from Tawang, Jang, Lhou, and Mukto, who are currently on a five-day educational tour organised by the Rhebla Gangsum Students’ Organization under the theme “World Beyond Classroom.”

The programme provided the participants with an opportunity to interact with the Governor and gain insights into leadership, responsibility, and the role of young people in the development of the state and the country.