Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

LUMDUNG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is on a two-day tour to East Kameng District, interacted with Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burhis of East Kameng District at Lumdung, East Kameng on 7th July 2023. The GBs shared their suggestions and concerns about education, health, road connectivity and prices of essential commodities in the district.

The Governor exhorted the GBs to motivate and encourage the village children and their guardians to focus on education and assist them in their academic pursuits. He said that State Government is aware of shortage of subject teachers and is working on a holistic approach to the issue as it is exists throughout the State. He also said about training for teachers and coaching provision for students after classroom hours.

The Governor said that the educated youth of the State, who have availed scholarship from the State Government, must come back and serve the people. The shortage of teachers and doctors will be addressed automatically. This can be realized, provided the society and the grass root administrators contribute in the spirit of self-help in encouraging students to work hard in their studies.

Referring to road connectivity, the Governor assured the GBs to take up concerned constructing organizations. He said that maintenance of roads and drainage systems are vital for long lasting roads.

The Governor said that with infrastructure development has being speedily upgraded, tourism is likely to mushroom in the State. The GBs and villagers must avail the opportunity by exploring tourism avenues such as home-stay, eco-tourism and cultural tourism in their villages.