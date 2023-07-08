ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

The GBs shared their suggestions and concerns about education, health, road connectivity and prices of essential commodities in the district.

Last Updated: July 8, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

LUMDUNG-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is on a two-day tour to East Kameng District, interacted with Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burhis of East Kameng District at Lumdung, East Kameng on 7th July 2023. The GBs shared their suggestions and concerns about education, health, road connectivity and prices of essential commodities in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor exhorted the GBs to motivate and encourage the village children and their guardians to focus on education and assist them in their academic pursuits. He said that State Government is aware of shortage of subject teachers and is working on a holistic approach to the issue as it is exists throughout the State. He also said about training for teachers and coaching provision for students after classroom hours.

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Van Mahotsav in Lumdung

The Governor said that the educated youth of the State, who have availed scholarship from the State Government, must come back and serve the people. The shortage of teachers and doctors will be addressed automatically. This can be realized, provided the society and the grass root administrators contribute in the spirit of self-help in encouraging students to work hard in their studies.

Related Articles

Referring to road connectivity, the Governor assured the GBs to take up concerned constructing organizations. He said that maintenance of roads and drainage systems are vital for long lasting roads.

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

The Governor said that with infrastructure development has being speedily upgraded, tourism is likely to mushroom in the State. The GBs and villagers must avail the opportunity by exploring tourism avenues such as home-stay, eco-tourism and cultural tourism in their villages.

Tags
Last Updated: July 8, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong donates much needed instruments for eye operation in BPGH

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong donates much needed instruments for eye operation in BPGH

Arunachal: APSBSAP district level consultations held at Seppa

Arunachal: APSBSAP district level consultations held at Seppa

Arunachal: Probe establishes, faulty and old laptops provided to CBSE toppers students

Arunachal: Probe establishes, faulty and old laptops provided to CBSE toppers students

Arunachal: kiren Rijiju Chairs DISHA meeting for Papum Pare

Arunachal: kiren Rijiju Chairs DISHA meeting for Papum Pare

Arunachal : Gollo Maku Nguri passes away at 95

Arunachal : Gollo Maku Nguri passes away at 95

Arunachal: Eco-system among farmers needed for their chartered growth and progress- Tage Taki

Arunachal: Eco-system among farmers needed for their chartered growth and progress- Tage Taki

Arunachal: 74th Van Mahotsav celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal: 74th Van Mahotsav celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal,  HL Larin, Tarh Haniya, Dorjee Khandu Naksang,  JEE ( Advance ) Exam  

Arunachal: HL Larin, Tarh Haniya and Dorjee Khandu Naksang clear JEE ( Advance ) Exam

Arunachal: Dorjee Khandu Naksang cleared JEE (Advanced) exam

Arunachal: Dorjee Khandu Naksang cleared JEE (Advanced) exam

Arunachal: Teachers play an integral role in a student’s life, says DC Papumpare

Arunachal: Teachers play an integral role in a student’s life, says DC Papumpare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button