Arunachal: Governor Inaugurates ‘Tiranga Mahotsav’, Calls for Unity and Patriotism

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), inaugurated the Tiranga Mahotsav at the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall, Nitivihar, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. As part of the celebration, the Governor and Chief Minister handed over the ‘Tiranga’ to youth representatives from various tribes across the State.

Launching the Mahotsav, Governor Parnaik expressed pride in celebrating the festival of the national flag in the “Land of the Rising Sun”, whose people have always been steadfast guardians of India’s unity, sovereignty, and dignity. He said patriotism in Arunachal is a way of life, deeply rooted in tradition and passed from generation to generation.

The Governor urged every citizen to let the Tiranga fly high as a message that “we are Indians first”, bound by love for the motherland and committed to building a stronger, united, and peaceful nation. He recalled the valour of the people of Arunachal during the 1962 conflict, praising their courage and sacrifices alongside the Armed Forces.

Highlighting national initiatives like the Vibrant Village Programme and Seva Aapke Dwar, he said these efforts bring development to the remotest corners, reinforcing national unity. He also lauded the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign for making the tricolour a household symbol of unity, urging people to not just hoist it but to live by its ideals.

Earlier in the day, the Governor and Chief Minister inaugurated the Tiranga Mela, which saw active participation from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the State. The Governor personally purchased items from the SHGs to encourage them.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his address, called upon the public to enthusiastically participate in the Mahotsav, honouring freedom fighters and inspiring the youth. State Chief Secretary Manish Gupta briefed on the week-long celebrations, which will also include cleanliness drives and clean water campaigns.

The colourful Mahotsav, organised by the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with support from the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, featured the Tiranga Concert. Staff artistes presented stirring patriotic songs, filling the air with pride and nostalgia, reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity.