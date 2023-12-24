Arunachal: Governor inaugurates National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) inaugurated the 26th National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp at Itanagar on 24th December 2023. The 8-day camp is being organised with the theme, ‘Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat’ by the Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organization for Youth (CCSCOY) in cooperation with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, North Eastern Council, Shillong, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and Delhi Public School, Itanagar.

In his inaugural address, the Governor called upon the youth to contribute towards nation building and imbibe the spirit of ‘Nation First’. He said that Viksit Bharat has been envisaged by the present apex leadership but it is the youth of the day, who have to carry forward the initiative in Amrit Kaal period, to realise the developed and prosperous Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Governor said that as leaders of the future, they have a great responsibility to lead with compassion, pride and rootedness in Bharat and its rich diverse and ancient and modern culture, knowledge system and traditions. He said that the youth of the day will have to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals to deal with elements which display fissiparous tendencies, radical attitude and negative vibes.

Their efforts need to be focussed on deep rooted pride in being Indian, in thoughts, spirit, intellectual and deeds and develop knowledge skills, values and disposition that supports responsible commitment to human rights, national wellbeing and collective collaboration.

The Governor underscored the spirit of acceptance of cultural diversities and generate respect for others amongst the youth. He emphasised that the youth of the day must be educated, disciplined and motivated to be good and responsible citizens. He suggested that students must be encouraged to participate in the National Cadet Corps and Bharat Scouts and Guides Organization.

The Governor commended the CCSCOY for organizing the Camp. He said that it will bring racial, religious, cultural and linguistic groups together on one single platform with national consciousness. It will strengthen unity and solidarity amongst the youth.

Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata and President of the National Integration Camp briefed on the National Integration & Youth Leadership Camp. Shri Nemai Chandra Pramanik, Chief General Secretary, National Integration Camp also spoke on the occasion.

RGU Registrar, Dr. NT Rikam, Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal, Dera Natung Govt. College, Itanagar and Brig. Swarn Singh, VSM, Assam Rifles were present on the occasion along with Vice Chancellors of University, Deans, Heads of Educational institute and students from schools and colleges in the inaugural function. Shri Soumen Ghosh & Members, National Integration presented the inaugural dance programme.

More than 1000 students, including 250 youth from different States of North East Region, are attending the Camp organised by CCSCOY. Founded in 1996, the social, voluntary and philanthropic society ‘Central Calcutta Science and Culture Organisation for Youth’ has been organizing National Exhibitions, National Integration and Youth Leadership Camps, National Seminars, and workshops to promote cultural-ties amongst students and youth of different parts of India.