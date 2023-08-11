Arunachal: Governor inaugurates Community Radio Station

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi University’s Community Radio Station – Radio Rono 91.2 FM on 11th August 2023. In his maiden visit to the Central University, the Governor also inaugurated the Department of Mass Communication Building of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, who is also the Chief Rector of the University, conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in general, and the Rajiv Gandhi University fraternity and local communities in particular. He expressed hope that Radio RGU 91.2 FM will serve the cause of the people in the area by disseminating information on a variety of topics and will also give voice to local aspirations.

The Governor complimented Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU and the university fraternity for successfully setting up the RGU community radio station in the campus. He said that RGU Community radio will be an informative channel which shall air programmes on social and welfare issues like education, health, environment, community development and employment etc. It shall be of value for the needs of the local communities within the reach of the radio channel, he said.

The Governor said that RGU 91.2 FM should adhere to the norms, rules and regulations prescribed by regulatory authority and should preserve all programmes broadcast by it, which will serve as a resource repository.

Interacting with the students of Mass Communication during his visit to the Department, the Governor advised them to promote a positive vibe in the society. He suggested them to endorse good works and activities in the society and coined a name for the campaign ‘Achhi Baat’.

Earlier, on his arrival in the University Campus, the Governor was accorded Guard of Honour by NCC Cadets of RGU. He laid a wreath at the Wall of Heroes.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara, Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu and SP Taru Gusar were also present on the occasion.