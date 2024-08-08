Arunachal: Governor inaugurates ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024’

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), inaugurated the 3-day ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024’, themed ‘Shikshit Arunachal – Viksit Arunachal’, at the DK Convention Center in Itanagar, on 8th August 2024.

In his inaugural address, the Governor exhorted all stakeholders to develop physical, mental and moral foundation of the students to mold them into good citizens, who would be ‘Shiksit, Anushasit, Prerit aur Viksit’ (Educated, Disciplined, Inspired and advanced), which in turn will aid in ‘Shiksit Arunachal’ to become ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

The Governor, underscoring the impact and importance of education, said that formal education is about gaining knowledge and skills needed to become a better person and create a better society to live in. He said that proper education sets people up, to grow personally, professionally and socially. It awakens joy, curiosity and a deep desire to pursue leadership roles and positively impact those around them.

The Governor said that education is the most potent means for social transformation and universities, colleges and schools have to play the role of change. He emphasized ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ and said that the centre of all efforts is the teachers, who must tell, explain, demonstrate and inspire their students. He suggested impact and innovative-oriented training programmes for teachers.

Also Read- Meeting on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan held in Yupia

The Governor called for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in letter and spirit and stressed the roles of various stakeholders in improving education. He said that NEP 2020 advocates for a holistic, integrated, enjoyable and engaging curriculum emphasizing the development of critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. He advised for creating a curriculum that reflects the principles of NEP 2020 while incorporating the rich cultural heritage and history of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor also spoke on the Mission ‘National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy’ (NIPUN Bharat), Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools), and innovative digital initiatives. He said that by adopting best practices and innovative approaches, the institutes will set new benchmarks for excellence in education.

Also Read- 10th National Handloom Day celebrated at Ziro

The Governor commended the State Education minister and officials for their initiatives to conduct an Education Conclave and expressed his hope that the conclave will be a cornerstone in laying a strong foundation for the educational scenario of the State. He appealed to the participants to actively engage in meaningful discussions and deliberation, focusing on the comprehensive development of education in Arunachal Pradesh.

State Education Minister P. D. Sona, MLA cum Advisor to Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner Education Amjad Tak and Secretary Education Duly Kanduk also spoke at the inaugural session. State Minister Ojing Tasing, MLAs, Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Directors of School Education, Principals of higher secondary schools, headmasters, state-level functionaries, professors, scholars, and representatives from various NGOs and educational organizations attended the session.