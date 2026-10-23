Arunachal Governor Honours Two ADCs with ‘Land of Rising Sun Plaque for Excellence’﻿

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) presented the ‘Land of Rising Sun Plaque for Excellence’ and citations to Second-in-Command Ramesh Chand of the Assam Rifles and Torum Makcha, APPS, in recognition of their exemplary service as Aides-de-Camp (ADCs) to the Governor.

The presentation took place at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on October 23, 2026. The Governor acknowledged the officers’ professional competence, commitment to duty and contributions to the effective functioning of the Governor’s establishment.

Governor Commends Professionalism and Dedication

Appreciating both officers for their dedicated service, Parnaik highlighted their role in coordinating official engagements at Lok Bhavan, including protocol management and security arrangements.

He particularly commended their discretion and sound judgement in handling sensitive matters, observing that their responsibilities required meticulous planning, attention to detail and a high degree of accountability.

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The Governor emphasised that integrity, discipline and teamwork were essential qualities in public service. He advised the officers to continue upholding the professional standards and traditions of their respective organisations.

Describing them as valuable assets to Lok Bhavan, he acknowledged their contributions to the smooth functioning of the Governor’s establishment and conveyed his best wishes for their future assignments and professional growth.

Officers Return to Their Parent Organisations

Second-in-Command Ramesh Chand of the Assam Rifles has been relieved of his duties as ADC to the Governor and repatriated to his parent organisation.

He is scheduled to take up the assignment of Battalion Training Officer at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Dimapur, Nagaland.

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Torum Makcha, APPS, has also been repatriated to his parent department and will serve as Superintendent of Police (Telecom), Itanagar.

Recognition of Service in Public Office

The presentation of the plaque and citations recognises the officers’ contributions during their tenure at Lok Bhavan. Their responsibilities involved supporting the Governor’s official engagements through coordination, protocol and security-related duties.

The Governor’s message underscored the importance of professional conduct, accountability and teamwork in ensuring the effective functioning of public institutions.