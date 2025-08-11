ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor Honours NIMAS Director with ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ for Landmark Adventure Achievements

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), felicitated Col. RS Jamwal, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, with the ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ in recognition of his outstanding contributions to adventure activities in the State.

During their meeting at Raj Bhavan, the NIMAS Director briefed the Governor about two recent landmark expeditions:

  • Brahmaputra River Rafting Expedition: The NIMAS team covered the entire Indian stretch of the mighty Brahmaputra (Siang) River — from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh to Hatsingimari in Assam — spanning an astonishing 1,040 km in 28 days. The expedition involved navigating 63 challenging rapids.
  • Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition: The team successfully summited India’s highest and the world’s third-highest peak, Mount Kanchenjunga.

Congratulating Col. Jamwal, the Governor hailed these achievements as “remarkable milestones that will inspire a new generation of young Arunachalis to dream bigger, push their limits, and carve their names in the annals of adventure history.”

He emphasised that youth need the right exposure, mentorship, and opportunities to excel on the global stage, and with proper guidance, they can make both the State and the Nation proud.

Highlighting the grit and resilience of Arunachal’s mountaineers, including Everest summiteers, the Governor urged NIMAS to initiate more adventure activities involving local youth, to harness their immense untapped potential.

The meeting reflected the shared vision of fostering a culture of adventure sports, resilience, and excellence in Arunachal Pradesh, with NIMAS playing a pivotal role in building future champions.

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read

