Arunachal: Governor Honours 11 Assam Rifles with Citation

Governor KT Parnaik acknowledges the battalion’s counter-insurgency role, civil assistance and community outreach in Arunachal Pradesh.

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), presented the Governor’s Citation to the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, recognising the unit’s role in maintaining security and supporting civil administration in the State.

The Citation was received by the Commandant of the Battalion, Colonel Vivek Tripathi, Sena Medal, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and Rifleman (General Duty) Neelesh Kumar, on behalf of all ranks of the 11 Assam Rifles.

Presenting the award, the Governor commended the Battalion for its professionalism, effective counter-insurgency operations and its humanitarian approach in extending timely assistance to civil authorities and local communities. Congratulating the officers and personnel, he expressed confidence that the unit would continue to uphold high standards of service and commitment.

The Governor said that through sustained vigilance and robust security measures, the 11 Assam Rifles has helped ensure peace in its area of responsibility while also fostering a sense of safety and confidence among the people. This, he observed, has created conditions conducive to development in the region.

He further noted that the Battalion’s Sadbhavana and civic action initiatives have played an important role in strengthening trust and harmony between the armed forces and local communities.

Placing the Battalion’s work in a broader national context, the Governor said the exemplary service of the armed forces contributes significantly to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinforces the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite challenging terrain and conditions, he said, the 11 Assam Rifles has made notable contributions towards peace, stability and progress in the State.

