Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Hands Over Grants to NGOs, Champions Mental Health Awareness in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR–  In a significant gesture of support to mental health initiatives, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), presented Grant-in-Aid cheques worth ₹15 lakh to two pioneering NGOs—Deepak Nabam Living Home, Senki Park, and Mother’s Home, Lekhi Village.

The Governor handed over a ₹10 lakh cheque to Deepak Nabam, Chairman of Deepak Nabam Living Home, and a ₹5 lakh cheque to Mrs. Taillang Puming and Taillang Lodor, Secretary of Mother’s Home.

Reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the dignity and welfare of individuals battling mental health challenges, Governor Parnaik emphasized that “mental health should no longer be a silent struggle or social taboo, but a shared responsibility.” He urged all NGOs and stakeholders to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration efforts for those affected.

Commending the remarkable work done by both organizations, the Governor described them as “shining examples of humanity in action” and praised the dedication of their teams for restoring hope and dignity to the most vulnerable.

“These NGOs are serving some of the most neglected sections of society, especially those facing mental illness and abandonment. Their commitment is true social service,” he said, assuring full support from both the State and Central Governments for their missions.

The event was also attended by Pawan Kumar Sain, Commissioner to Governor and Health; Dr. Haniya Payee, State Programme Officer, NMHP; Dr. Hatobin Mai, In-charge of TeleMANAS; and Habung Youngbow, Director, Finance, NMHP.

