Arunachal: Governor Hands Over CSR-Sponsored Bus to OWA

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday handed over a CSR-sponsored school bus provided by NEEPCO to the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The vehicle was formally flagged off in the presence of OWA Chairperson Mrs Ratan Anya, senior NEEPCO officials and students of the Oju Mission School.

The Governor, who had earlier taken the initiative to facilitate CSR assistance for the Oju Mission School, commended NEEPCO for supporting institutions working with children who require special care.

He noted that in a state with limited industrial presence, power corporations play a critical role in contributing to social welfare through Corporate Social Responsibility. Parnaik said such interventions directly improve access to education and daily mobility for children who often face additional challenges.

Calling the Oju Mission School’s students the State’s “Shining Stars,” the Governor said NEEPCO’s support will strengthen the OWA’s longstanding commitment to providing education, care and protection to vulnerable children. He expressed hope that the corporation would continue to prioritise welfare-oriented CSR projects, particularly those benefiting children with special needs.

OWA Chairperson Ratan Anya thanked the Governor for enabling the initiative and expressed gratitude to NEEPCO for providing a long-needed school bus, describing it as a significant boost to the safety and comfort of the students’ daily commute.

Head of Plant, Pare Hydro Power Station, Sania Ngurang, who attended the event along with other senior officials, assured the Governor that NEEPCO remains committed to taking up more compassionate and impactful CSR initiatives in the future.