Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Hands Over CSR-Sponsored Bus to OWA

Arunachal Pradesh Governor hands over a CSR-sponsored school bus to Oju Welfare Association, appreciating NEEPCO’s support for children with special needs.

Last Updated: 19/11/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor Hands Over CSR-Sponsored Bus to OWA

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday handed over a CSR-sponsored school bus provided by NEEPCO to the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The vehicle was formally flagged off in the presence of OWA Chairperson Mrs Ratan Anya, senior NEEPCO officials and students of the Oju Mission School.

The Governor, who had earlier taken the initiative to facilitate CSR assistance for the Oju Mission School, commended NEEPCO for supporting institutions working with children who require special care.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Panchayat Election Training Kicks Off in Ziro

He noted that in a state with limited industrial presence, power corporations play a critical role in contributing to social welfare through Corporate Social Responsibility. Parnaik said such interventions directly improve access to education and daily mobility for children who often face additional challenges.

Calling the Oju Mission School’s students the State’s “Shining Stars,” the Governor said NEEPCO’s support will strengthen the OWA’s longstanding commitment to providing education, care and protection to vulnerable children. He expressed hope that the corporation would continue to prioritise welfare-oriented CSR projects, particularly those benefiting children with special needs.

Also Read- NABARD’s JIVA Project Boosts Natural Farming Practices in Namsai

OWA Chairperson Ratan Anya thanked the Governor for enabling the initiative and expressed gratitude to NEEPCO for providing a long-needed school bus, describing it as a significant boost to the safety and comfort of the students’ daily commute.

Head of Plant, Pare Hydro Power Station, Sania Ngurang, who attended the event along with other senior officials, assured the Governor that NEEPCO remains committed to taking up more compassionate and impactful CSR initiatives in the future.

Tags
Last Updated: 19/11/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Urges Expansion of NCC Units

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Urges Expansion of NCC Units

Arunachal Panchayat elections: APCC Raise Security Concerns in TCL Region

Arunachal: Two-Day Community Radio Workshop Held in Itanagar

Arunachal: Two-Day Community Radio Workshop Held in Itanagar

Arunachal IPR Bids Emotional Adieu to Marbang Ezing

Arunachal IPR Bids Emotional Adieu to Marbang Ezing

Arunachal: Himalayan University Observes Special Campaign 5.0

Arunachal: Himalayan University Observes Special Campaign 5.0

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on Unity Day

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on Unity Day

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts State-Level CRE Event

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts State-Level CRE Event

Arunachal: Governor, CM Discuss Tech-Driven Development

Arunachal: Governor, CM Discuss Tech-Driven Development

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Felicitates CHSLE 2025 Toppers in Itanagar

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Felicitates CHSLE 2025 Toppers in Itanagar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button