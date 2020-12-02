Arunachal: Governor greets the differently abled people

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) conveyed his good wishes to all the differently abled people of the State on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), He expressed his hope that the day will facilitate in arousing the understanding that disability is part of human life.

The Governor said that almost everyone will be temporarily or permanently impaired at some point in life. There are many people who need special care and rehabilitation and there are many mechanisms in place to respond fully to the needs of people with disabilities. Urging for the people’s participation, he said that there is an urgent need for a commitment from every member of the society to go hand in hand with the government in order to build comprehensive service delivery models, develop strong multidisciplinary workforce, expand financing mechanisms and enhance health information systems, all in an attempt to meet the ever-increasing demand for rehabilitation services for our differently abled brethren.

The Governor said that the society and social attitudes play an important role in determining the participation of disabled people in socio-economic life, even within their own families. He called upon each and every section of the society to focus on providing sustainable livelihood prospects and independent living opportunities for our brethren who are differently abled on the special occasion. As embedded in our culture and traditions, I am confident that we will rise to the need of our differently abled brethren, he said.

On this momentous day, let us utilize, focus and appreciate the abilities of our differently abled co-citizens for the higher good of the nation, the Governor said in his message to the people.