Arunachal: Governor graces the 75th Republic Day Celebration at Itanagar

ITANAGTAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) graced the 75th Republic Day celebration as Chief Guest and unfurled the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.

He took the salute of the Guard of Honour commanded Deputy Superintendent of Police Pujom Duchi and reviewed the parade.

His wife, Mrs Anagha Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly PD Sona, distinguished guests, invitees and special guests attended the celebration.

In his Republic Day address, the Governor greeted the people and said that countrymen from the land of the dawn-lit mountains join to celebrate the vast expanse of a ‘Shashvat’ ‘Samprabhu’, ‘Samriddh’, and ‘Sashakt’ Bharat growing from strength to strength under the national tricolour. He said that Republic Day is an occasion not only to celebrate the historic day when the Constitution came into being but also to reflect upon the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that define our great nation.

The Governor said that the country is entering an epochal age of transformative economic growth as well as social and cultural awakening, shunning age-old shackles. He said that the ‘Panch Prans’, i.e. resolve of developed India, removing any trace of the colonial mindset, taking pride in our legacy, our strength of unity and fulfilling the duties of citizens with honesty, enunciated by the Hon’ Prime Minister, are a roadmap for all of us contribute to achieve our collective aim of peace, prosperity, and progress for all.

The Governor exhorted the people to join the clarion call of the Prime Minister of ‘Nation First’ in all they do. He reposed his belief that with the collective effort of the people, we will not only become Aatma-Nirbhar, but also play our part in the country becoming the ‘Vishwaguru’ in all respects.

The Governor highlighted the achievements at national and State levels on the occasion. He mentioned about India being the world’s fastest growing major economy and success of space mission, while stating that the next twenty-five years, named as the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of self- dependence, not only chart the course for our nation’s journey to 2047 but also signify the most crucial years in our lives. These dual journeys are evolving side by side, emphasizing the collective contributions required to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

The Governor said that collective efforts, dedication and determination of the people are helping in building a ‘Viksit’ or developed Arunachal Pradesh, which is contributing to shaping India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He underscored the various achievements made by the State and said that Arunachal Pradesh has made substantial investments in enhancing air connectivity, fostering cultural exchange, boosting tourism and facilitating trade.

The Governor said that over the last seven years, Arunachal witnessed a substantial surge in road infrastructure with 65 per cent increase in road density, 64 per cent expansion in road length and the construction of 19,863 km of roads. There has been a remarkable 138 per cent rise in the length of national highways in the last seven years, with the development of 2,482 km of national highways, he said.

The Governor said that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is set to complete the Sela tunnel, the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 feet in the state which will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in Tawang. Another key project for improved connectivity in forward areas, the Nechiphu tunnel in West Kameng district of the state, was inaugurated by the Defence Minister last year, he said.

The Governor said that under the vibrant village programme, 1,452 villages have been systematically mapped, and 455 villages have been identified for development. The state has connected 252 border habitations through the construction of 2,506 km of roads, he said.

The Governor said that as governance reforms and prudent financial management, the State has shown a significant increase of 136% in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) – from Rs. 20,373 Crores in 2015-16 to Rs. 48,028 Crores in 2023-24, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor said that with an objective of Atma Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh through agriculture and allied sectors, hydropower, food and civil supplies, the unique initiatives, the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Yojanas’ have proved to be effective and popular among the beneficiaries.

The Governor said that to safeguard and celebrate Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural diversity, Tribal Culture Centres (TCC) have been established in all district headquarters with funding of Rs. one Crore each. These centres play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting indigenous faith systems. He said that in addition to it the State Government has decided to host an annual competitive folk songs and music festival with participation of all States and UTs in a bid to boost tourism and branding of the State as a promoter and supporter of folk songs and music.

The broader vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ will take our indigenous folk songs and music to a larger audience outside the State. At the same time, our artistes and people will be able to interact with the traditional culture, language, folk songs, and music of the other States and UTs of India.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in sports infrastructure, boasting 20 multipurpose indoor sports halls, a 15,000-capacity Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, seven new national-level stadiums, a 20,700 square meter DK Badminton Academy with 14 two-hall badminton courts, and a National Centre for Sports Science Research – one of only six in India.

He said that in the last seven years, we have won a staggering collection of 375 gold, 259 silver, and 266 bronze medals in esteemed national and international competitions, which stands as a testament to our prowess in the field of games and sports.