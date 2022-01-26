Arunachal: Governor graces the 73rd Republic Day Celebration at Itanagar

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) graced the 73rd Republic Day celebration as Chief Guest and unfurled the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar. He took the salute of the Guard of Honour, commanded Dy.SP Dekio Gumja. 13th Assam Police Battalion commanded by Sub Inspector Hiren Saikia and Lady Platoon of Arunachal Pradesh Police commanded by Sub Inspector Oyin Tari presented the Salami.

In his Republic Day address, the Governor greeted the people and congratulated them for ensuring the democratic values in the country. He also complimented the armed forces and police for ensuring internal and external security for the country. The Governor felicitated the farmers, scientists, technicians, government officials and entrepreneurs for promoting the development of the Nation.

The Governor complimented the health workers for their contribution towards pandemic care and cure. He appealed to the people to strictly observe the COVID Appropriate Behaviour as the pandemic is still not over.

The Governor exhorted the people to put in concerted effort for the development of the country and State in the Diamond Jubilee Year of our Independence and Golden Jubilee Year of the naming of our State. He also urged the people to get together and make Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Clean India’ movement a grand success by making the State Green and Clean.

In his address, the Governor highlighted the initiatives and achievements of the State Government in the health, administration, water resources, power, civil aviation, education, public distribution system, employment, art and culture, tourism, information technology and agriculture etc. He made special mention about admirable initiatives of the State Government such as ‘Pakke Declaration’, ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan’, ‘Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar’, establishment of ‘Staff Selection Board’, regularly holding of meetings through e-Pragati, e-Abkari by Finance Department, streamlining of Budgetary allocation and National e-Vidhan Application launched by Speaker of State Legislative Assembly Shri PD Sona.

The Governor said that the State Government is paying special attention to construction of roads and communication arteries, including Sela and Nachiphu Tunnels. He said that roads will certainly increase tourism in the State.

The Governor informed that the first Greenfield Airport of the State at Hollongi, will be ready by 15th of August 2022. Flights from Guwahati to Pasighat and Guwahati to Tezu will also be functional using ATR-72 Aircrafts. Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has already accorded sanction for two Dornier DO-228 Aircrafts for civil air traffic in our State, he added.

The Governor said that the E-office is now being used by all the Departments and this program will be extended to the District level as well. He further informed that for mobile connectivity, 149 4G Airtel Towers have been installed and 410 VSAT Towers will be installed this year. Work has started for providing connectivity facility to 1683 villages by installing 980 4G Mobile towers in border areas, he said.

Sharing his concerned view against Bandh Culture and citing its impact on common man, the poor, the daily wage earners, housewives and school going children, the Governor said that the State Administration will now have zero tolerance towards this culture and urged the people to cooperate and defeat the unlawful malicious Bandh calls at all cost.

The Governor said that the State Government is making sincere efforts to resolve the long pending interstate boundary dispute between the States of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Under the guiding directions of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, both the States are sincerely working for a permanent solution. He expressed confidence that the Boundary Dispute shall get resolved in the near future as the boundary resolution talks are progressing in the right directions.

The Governor expressed his hope that the people of the State will continue to cooperate with the State Government which is striving sincerely on the principles of transparency and administrative integrity.