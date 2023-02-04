Arunachal Governor graces RGU’s 40th Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra, (Retd.), who is also the Chief Rector of RGU, graced the 40th Foundation Day function of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the lone Central University of the State organised at its University Campus at Rono Hills, near Doimukh with a series of programmes on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Addressing the occasion, the Governor congratulated the university on its foundation day and lauded it for its achievements especially with opening up of many new departments and other infrastructure developments, besides contributing immensely in the field of education. He also praised the RGU Vice Chancellor for his contributions for the development of the institution.

Emphasising on the need to have good education for betterment of the society as enshrined in the Constitution of India as fundamental right, the Governor called upon one and all to reassess, review, reform and retrospect themselves on the occasion of the foundation day and resolve to work on modalities to take the premier institution forward in all spheres of life. “This would serve the purpose of the day”, he stated.

Speaking eloquently on the tremendous progress made by the university since its inception, the Governor advised to conduct more academic activities from time to time. Stressing on the strong need to have better coordination among teachers and students, he urged upon the faculties to take the responsibilities to work for over all personality growth of the students, besides being a coach, friend, philosopher and guide to them.

The Governor said that a conducive atmosphere is prerequisite to facilitate academic excellence and laid emphasis on discipline, good teaching, full learning attendance and good management to take the University ahead. Transparency, accountability and honesty are some of the parameters for good administration and a collective responsibility of all stake holders needed for an effective administration in the institution, he stated on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor offered floral tribute at the Wall of Heroes and inaugurated the XL Foundation Day Exhibition organised to mark the occasion.

Prof. K.K Agarwal, Former Vice Chancellor of GGSIU(Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University), New Delhi, while delivering the foundation day address called upon all to work towards making RGU a better sustainable institution in the days to come.

Dr. Sarup Prasad Ghosh, Director of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS), Kolkata in his key note address highlighted on the National Education Policy 2020.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha in his opening remark spoke on the achievements and progress of the university since it was established on 4th February 1984 and later converted into a Central University in 9 April, 2007.

Prof. Sarit K. Chaudhuri, Chair person, XL Foundation Day celebration committee and Dr. N. T Rikam, Registrar, RGU also spoke on the occasion.

Felicitation of retired employees of RGU by the Governor, rendition of university song by students of Department of Fine Arts & Music were other highlights of the programme.