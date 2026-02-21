Arunachal: Governor Graces NIT Arunachal 12th Convocation

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) attended the 12th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh as Chief Guest at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar on Friday, urging graduates to cultivate innovation, ethical leadership and a problem-solving mindset aligned with national priorities.

A total of 371 students were awarded degrees during the ceremony, including 319 undergraduate, seven master’s and 47 doctoral degrees. Institute Gold Medals were presented to Vishal Raj, Ms Vanshika Marwaha, Ms Bhukya Nageswari, Kunisetty Narendra and Jyotiranjan Satapathy for securing top positions in their respective branches.

In his convocation address, the Governor encouraged students to develop strong technical competence complemented by innovation and adaptability. He emphasised the importance of lifelong learning, teamwork and leadership while highlighting ethical values, integrity, inclusiveness and sustainability as essential principles for young professionals.

Describing nation-building as a collective effort, he said graduates must contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat through purposeful action. He noted that NIT Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a dependable and respected institution that not only imparts quality education but also offers innovation-driven solutions for regional development.

Highlighting the institute’s achievements, the Governor lauded its reported 95 per cent placement record and the establishment of a 5G research lab focused on advanced communication technologies. He said National Institutes of Technology play a crucial role in strengthening technical education, fostering research and supporting emerging sectors such as manufacturing and MSMEs.

The Governor also conferred the Institute Gold Medals, while Chairman of the Board of Governors presented the Chairman’s Gold Medals. Guest of Honour Prof. T.G. Sitharam, former Chairman of AICTE, and Chairman of the Board of Governors Ramesh Kumar Sarogi addressed the gathering. Director Prof. Mohan V. Aware presented an overview of the institute’s academic progress, training initiatives and placement activities.

The event was attended by faculty members, Senate members, graduating students, parents and invited dignitaries. NIT Arunachal Pradesh currently has 851 students and 48 faculty members.