Arunachal: Governor Graces Himalayan University Convocation

ITANAGAR– The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), on Friday graced the 8th Convocation of Himalayan University as the chief guest at the university campus in Jollang, Itanagar. A total of 621 students, including PhD scholars, were awarded degrees during the ceremony, while gold, silver and bronze medals were conferred on meritorious graduates from various disciplines.

Congratulating the graduating students, the governor described them as a source of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and the nation. He urged them to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building, stating that the world awaits their innovative ideas, compassion and courage to serve.

Also Read- Arunachal Couple Killed in Possa–Potin Road Accident

Emphasising the importance of values, Parnaik exhorted the graduates to uphold integrity, honesty and kindness in their personal and professional lives. He said that even small acts rooted in ethical conduct quietly strengthen the moral fabric of the nation. The governor also encouraged the students to carry forward the spirit of lifelong learning and service, guided by purpose and hope.

The governor lauded the leadership, faculty and staff of Himalayan University for adopting a curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with a focus on research, skill development, employability and experiential learning. He advised the institution to place greater emphasis on discipline, punctuality, character-building and maintaining a conducive academic environment that nurtures both excellence and values.

Also Read- Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore Campaign Launched in Ziro

Calling for stronger engagement between educational institutions and society, Parnaik encouraged the university to undertake initiatives such as village adoption, cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns and programmes aimed at improving the health and well-being of women and children.

Referring to rapid global developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space technology, biotechnology and geospatial sciences, the governor urged students and faculty to pursue innovation guided by ethics and responsibility. He highlighted the role of education in achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with Arunachal Pradesh contributing through research, innovation and India-centric solutions.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates International Seminar at RIWATCH

Noting India’s transition from a consumer to a creator of advanced technologies under initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India, the governor stressed that academic research must help bridge the urban–rural divide, empower MSMEs, modernise agriculture and strengthen border and rural economies. He encouraged students to embrace research and innovation as key drivers of the country’s future growth.

The convocation address was delivered by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University. Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, presented the annual report outlining the institution’s academic achievements and future vision. Registrar Shri Vijay Kumar Tripathi also addressed the gathering.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of Himalayan University, Hemant Goyel, heads of educational institutions, special invitees, parents of graduating students and members of the university fraternity.