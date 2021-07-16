Arunachal Governor gets his second dose COVID Vaccine

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 16th July 2021. The Governor, who took the first vaccination on 15th April 2021, appealed to the people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

The Governor said that it is essential that all citizens take two doses of COVID protective vaccination, i.e. the initial dose and the booster dose without any reservations and at the earliest. He said that despite his well over octogenarian age, there has been no adverse effect on him after getting his COVISHIELD vaccination doses.

The Governor said that there should be no lack of care in the vaccination process at any cost. To defeat the COVID-19 Pandemic and to keep safe, COVID-19 protective vaccination is the best solution, he said.

The Governor reiterated his appeal to the people that even after vaccination, everyone must take anti COVID-19 precautions. People must maintain COVID-19 Protocols, i.e. wear facemask, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’, he said.

The Governor has conveyed his deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health workers for carrying out the COVID vaccination throughout the State against all odds, braving the inclement weather and scaling mountain heights of 14000 feet and above.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the State Government under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu in organising the anti COVID-19 treatment infrastructure and other medical facilities for the health benefit of our people of Arunachal Pradesh.