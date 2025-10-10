Arunachal: Governor Flags Off Walong Day Commemoration Motorcycle Expedition

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), flagged off the Itanagar leg of the Walong Day Commemoration Motorcycle Expedition from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Friday. The event marks the beginning of a spirited nine-day journey from Tawang to Walong, honouring the valiant soldiers who fought during the Battle of Walong in 1962.

Conceptualized by Headquarters 3 Corps and organized by 10 MAHAR Regiment, the expedition comprises 21 riders — including 11 Indian Army personnel and 10 civilian riders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The rally aims to honour the legacy of India’s brave soldiers while strengthening civil–military relations across the frontier regions of the state.

Interacting with the participants before the flag-off, Governor Parnaik commended the riders for their patriotic spirit and adventurous zeal, describing the expedition as both “an adventure and a tribute.”

Also Read- Governor Participates in RTI Week Celebration 2025 in Itanagar

“This journey is not only an adventurous ride but also a befitting tribute to the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by our soldiers during the Battle of Walong,” the Governor said.

He praised 3 Corps and the organizing team of 10 MAHAR for their efforts in preserving the legacy of one of the most heroic chapters in India’s military history.

The Governor fondly recalled the unwavering support extended by the local population of Walong during the 1962 war, stating that their patriotism continues to inspire the nation.

Also Read- VMC Meeting Held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tawang

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh, despite the remoteness of the region, are among the most patriotic and nationalist citizens of our country,” he remarked.

Highlighting the expedition’s broader significance, the Governor said such joint civil–military endeavours play a vital role in building mutual trust and national unity.

He encouraged participants to interact with local youth during their journey — motivating them to explore careers in the Armed Forces, appreciate Arunachal’s developmental efforts, and promote tourism in the frontier regions.

Also Read- Joint Civil–Military Trek to Athupopu Set to Begin from Anini on October 12

“Use this expedition to spread messages of pride, patriotism, and progress. Inspire the youth, and contribute to the nation’s social causes,” the Governor advised.

He urged the riders to raise awareness about drug abuse prevention, public health issues like tuberculosis, and the importance of cleanliness and education during their expedition.

Earlier, Col. R. Ganesh, Commanding Officer of 10 MAHAR, and Major Priyhersh, the expedition’s Nodal Officer, briefed the Governor about the route and objectives of the event.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Brigadier K. Jayashankar, Commander of 117 Mountain Brigade, and Brigadier H. Bhattacharya, Chief Engineer, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), among other dignitaries.

The Walong Day Commemoration Motorcycle Expedition symbolizes the spirit of courage, unity, and remembrance, retracing the footsteps of history through the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh while strengthening the bond between soldiers and civilians.