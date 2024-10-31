Arunachal:  Governor flags off the Unity Run organised on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Tawang

TAWANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) flagged off the Unity Run organised on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. He also administered Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to a mammoth gathering at Tawang.

The Governor also attended the virtual unveiling of the Statue of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and the inauguration function of Major Bob Khating Museum of Valour by Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh at Tawang on 31st October 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh was always a part of India and will continue to be because of Sardar Patel and Major Bob Khating. He said that both these great sons of India, contributed to the unity and territorial integrity of India.

The Governor, while paying tribute to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth Anniversary, said that Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabbhai Patel’s life underscores that perseverance can lead to impactful, transformative change. His integrity and sense of responsibility encourage today’s youth to lead with ethics, courage, and clarity, essential traits in a world where integrity is often tested.

Embracing Sardar Patel’s values can help today’s youth to become resilient, inclusive, and effective leaders, driving both personal and societal growth, which in turn will facilitate in realizing the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat, he said.

The Governor said that Major Khating’s contributions are pivotal in the history of north-eastern India. The museum helps preserve this heritage by documenting his life, achievements, and the socio-political impact he had on the region.

The museum provides young people with insights into leadership, service, and patriotism through Major Khating’s story. It will inspire them to contribute positively to society and embody values essential for nation-building.

This aligns with ‘Viksit Bharat’ by preparing a generation that is both aware of and committed to the country’s development in addition to the State’s flagship programme of ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Pema Khandu. In essence, these programs are building blocks for a developed, inclusive, and strong India where even the remotest communities are active participants in the nation’s progress, he said.

The Governor complimented Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his ‘Team Arunachal’ as well as the military formations for planning and executing the programme with professional zest and dignity.