Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal leg of the Rhino Motorcycle Rally

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik flagged off the Itanagar to Tezpur leg of the Rhino Motorcycle Rally from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 16th April 2023. The Rhino Motorcycle Rally is organized by Headquarters 101 Area as a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the formation.

The Governor said that the Rhino Motorcycle Rally will further strengthen the civil-military bonhomie and inspire the youth of the north eastern region to join the armed forces. He commended the Headquarters 101 Area for organizing the Rally, which aims to commemorate 60 glorious years of its raising and to pay tributes to the martyrs, veer naris and veterans.

The Governor, who participated in the Youth Camp and Cycle Rally at Mechukha, in the Border District of Shi Yomi recently, said that these initiatives will definitely promote Nation First Spirit and contribute to nation building. He advised them to coordinate with district administration and spread the message of patriotism and nationalism amongst the people.

Recalling the situation in 1962 and the purpose of raising the Headquarters 101 Area, the Governor said that the motorcycle rally is yet another event, resonating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

The Rhino Motorcycle Rally aims to connect with the youth of the North Eastern States and inspire them to join the Indian Army. The 15-day rally, which started from Shillong on 9th April 2023, will culminate at Shillong on 23rd April 2023. The 10-member motorcycle riders, led by Col Pankaj Chaturvedi will be covering a distance of 2061 km from six States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.