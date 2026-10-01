Arunachal Governor Flags Off 3,000-Km Solo Cycling Expedition to Gujarat

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik flagged off a 3,000-kilometre solo cycling expedition from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat by Abhinav Singh from Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on October 1, marking the International Day of Older Persons.

Singh has undertaken the challenging journey in memory of his late grandparents. The Governor commended the initiative for combining a personal tribute with a wider social message concerning the well-being and dignity of senior citizens.

While conveying his best wishes for the expedition, Parnaik said such initiatives can highlight physical endurance and determination while also drawing attention to society’s responsibility towards older persons, whom he described as custodians of family values, traditions and life experiences.

The Governor specifically advised Singh to use the expedition as a platform to spread awareness about geriatric care and encourage greater sensitivity towards the elderly.

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He said that as India moves towards becoming a developed nation, the well-being, dignity and security of senior citizens should remain a national priority.

Highlighting changes in the social landscape, Parnaik noted that rapid urbanisation and evolving family structures can leave some senior citizens vulnerable to loneliness, neglect and health-related challenges.

He emphasised the need for stronger family relationships, community support systems and greater awareness of available geriatric healthcare services to help older people lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

The Governor also expressed hope that the cycling expedition would encourage young people across the country to value and care for their parents and grandparents, strengthen inter-generational relationships and recognise the contribution of senior citizens to nation-building.

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The expedition, beginning in Arunachal Pradesh and covering approximately 3,000 kilometres to Gujarat, thus combines a personal remembrance of Singh’s grandparents with a public awareness message centred on elderly care and social responsibility.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) K. Satya Lakshmi, Registrar Dr. Prasant Roy, faculty members and students of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University were present during the flag-off ceremony.