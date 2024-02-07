Arunachal: Governor felicitates RD Parade NCC Cadets

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) felicitated the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from the State, who participated in the Republic Day 2024 Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th February 2024.

Senior Under Officer Dibanlu Bellai and Under Officer, Rehilu Diu of 22 AP Bn NCC Pasighat and Under Officers Nangram Yanyong and Tago Yaya of 1 AP Bn NCC Naharlagun were felicitated along with Lt. Palvinder Singh, Associate NCC Officer by the Governor.

The Governor congratulated the NCC cadets and said that the State of Arunachal Pradesh is proud of them. He said their selection and participation in the prestigious parade reflects their hard work, commitment and fervent spirit in them.

The Governor advised the cadets to share their experience of the RD Parade, so that it inspires many more girls and boys to join NCC and imbibe disciplined lifestyle and physical fitness. He suggested that they must share a small presentation, once they go back to their educational institution. He asked the NCC officers to help organise the same.

The Governor also congratulated the mothers of the cadets, who attended the function. He said that it is their motivation and encouragement that their daughters could excel in their co-curricular activity.

The Governor complimented the NCC officers for their contribution in the participation of the cadets from the State in the RD Parade. Stating that NCC is the largest resource for feeding the Indian armed forces, he exhorted the officers to groom and motivate the cadets of the State to join the India armed forces.

Commanding Officer, 1 AP Bn NCC Naharlagun, Col. Roshan Verma briefed the Governor about the participation of cadets from Arunachal Pradesh in the Republic Day 2024 Parade.

Group Commander, NCC Gp HQ Tezpur ,Brig SS Gill, Officiating Commanding Officer 22 AP Bn NCC Pasighat, Lt Col Vijay Singh Tanwar and Youth Welfare Officer, Department of Education, Sokun Singh, mothers of all the four cadets, Mrs Yewetsi Belai, Mrs Segle Diu, Mrs Nangram Padap and Mrs Tago Yalar were present on the occasion amongst other.