Arunachal: Governor felicitates NCC Cadets and Officers

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on Monday, February 6, 2023 felicitated 3 NCC Cadets and Associate NCC Officers who represented the state of Arunachal Pradesh at Republic Day NCC Contingents-2023 in presence of State Education & Cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir at a brief but impressive function held here at Raj Bhawan.

The felicitation programme was organized in recognition of the merits of the concerned NCC Cadets.

Congratulating the cadets and the officers, the Governor said that NCC activities will help the youth in imbibing discipline, scientific temperament and spirit for inquiry and reform.

On the occasion, the Governor called upon the cadets to have a mission to be a hard working good citizen and have a helpful approach in life. Motivating them to move on the path of progress, the Governor asked them to be a catalyst and a guide for others.

Recalling that he was a NCC Cadet way back in 1959, the Governor informed that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was also an NCC cadet and has done proud to NCC. “The State Government will provide all necessary assistance and logistic support through the department of Education for the expansion of the NCC in the State”, he assured.

He strongly advocated for promoting more NCC activities in the state as it instills the commitment to the ‘Nation First spirit’. “NCC Cadets must prepare to excel in every undertaking by virtue of disciplined approach”, he said, and exhorted them to join Army to serve the society and the nation. He also encouraged the parents to send their children to serve the nation and urged upon the instructors to support the cadets through proper coaching to prepare them for military service.

“Well done, Keep it up”, the Governor said, and wished the Cadets new heights of accomplishment in academics and NCC activities.

Minister Taba Tedir also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the cadets and their officers for the achievement. He said that the NCC inculcates discipline in life and called upon them to serve the state and nation with full dedication.

The three Cadets namely- SUO Deep Limbu, RGGP, Sgt Yaader Talom, DNGC and Cadet Aniya Bagang were felicitated with a laptop each, mementos and other presentations, while F/O Tobi Riba and other associate NCC officers, parents of the Cadets were also felicitated on the occasion.