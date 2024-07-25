ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor felicitates Kabak Yano and Roshibina Devi

Ms Yano and Ms Devi are symbols of women empowerment: Governor

Last Updated: July 25, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor felicitates Kabak Yano and Roshibina Devi

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik(Retd.) felicitated distinguished achievers Ms Kabak Yano, Everester and Ms. Roshibina Devi, Wushu expert at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th July 2024.

The Governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are proud of their sportspersons. He said that Ms Yano and Ms Devi are symbols of women empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

By conquering Mount Everest, Ms Yano has proved that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are tough, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and meritorious.

Ms. Devi, who has recently been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for her outstanding achievements in Wushu, with her achievement will motivate other youths of the State to excel in their chosen field, he said.

The Governor advised them that as distinguished and popular sportspersons, they must create community awareness amongst the youth against social evils, particularly the drug menace.

The Governor commended the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Arunachal Pradesh Campus, Pasighat for promoting games and sports along with academic courses.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25 is a youth-oriented budget; P D Sona

Both Ms Yano and Ms Devi are students of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Arunachal Pradesh Campus, Pasighat.

Avinash Kharel, Acting Campus Director and Dr. Muluvesalu Keyho, Assistant Professor, Law, of Rashtriya Raksha University were present on the occasion.

Tags
Last Updated: July 25, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav observed in CHC Kimin

Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav observed in CHC Kimin

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

Arunachal: BJP MLA Ninong Ering urges taking up China’s under-construction mega dam issue with Centre

Arunachal: BJP MLA Ninong Ering urges taking up China’s under-construction mega dam issue with Centre

Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

Arunachal: Accurate and up-to date information is vital for decision making on Border Issues, says MLA Nabam Vivek

Arunachal: Accurate and up-to date information is vital for decision making on Border Issues, says MLA Nabam Vivek

Arunachal: HIM International School emerges state champion in Fit India Quiz competition

Arunachal: HIM International School emerges state champion in Fit India Quiz competition

Aging Dreams: The Saga of Lingering APPSC Exam

Aging Dreams: The Saga of Lingering APPSC Exam

Arunachal: Pema Khandu lauds police for ensuring essential supplies to landslide-affected villages

Arunachal: Pema Khandu lauds police for ensuring essential supplies to landslide-affected villages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button