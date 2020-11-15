Arunachal Governor extends National Press Day greeting

Itanagar: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has felicitated the media fraternity of India, particularly media people of the State on the occasion of National Press Day. He expressed his hope that the occasion will inspire all of them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and constructive journalism.

In his message, the Governor said that the media is the nerve of the society. It plays a vital role in dissemination of information to the masses based on facts and truth. Committed to its social responsibility towards the people and our nation and being proactive partners in developmental programmes, the media must motivate people to work towards a just and corruption free society and promote development of the nation. Media must have bias less approach and showcase the social causes, national interest and human issues, he said.

Appreciating the media fraternity of the State, the Governor said that media in Arunachal Pradesh has shown its commitment to truth, pursuits of democracy, fairness and objectivity. It has ensured that the happenings in the society are correctly reflected and important issues involving the youth, women and the weaker sections are provided the much needed attention. It’s proactive role in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and fight against COVID 19 pandemic have been commendable, he said.

I am sure the media fraternity will continue to maintain the highest ethical standards, defending the principle of the BALANCED freedom of press, while discarding partisan dissemination of selective news items and sensational narratives, the Governor wished.

Free press is the fourth pillar of a vibrant democracy and ipso facto it owes to the nation to be the “vigilant voice to the voiceless”, the Governor said in his message.