Arunachal Governor expresses concern regarding the increasing COVID cases

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has expressed his deep concern regarding the increasing trend of COVID positive cases in the State. He called upon all concerned officials and the general public to take every precaution against the Pandemic.

Sharing his apprehension with the State Health Minister Shri Alo Libang, the Governor called for stronger measures and necessary initiatives as per recommendation from State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and State Health Department. He suggested on higher COVID incidence areas like the Capital Complex where approximately 24% of positive cases are recorded. He also suggested the Health Minister to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination.

Vaccination and COVID Appropriate Behaviour are the best hopes for all of us to emerge successfully from the pandemic, the Governor said.

Emphasising on COVID Appropriate Behaviour, the Governor said that District administrations should be firm to dissuade the COVID protocol violators. He stressed on the need for involving NGOs and other organisations in such efforts.

The Governor appreciated the Capital Police for special effort against people violating COVID Appropriate Behaviour in the State Capital Itanagar. He said that such drives must be conducted throughout the State.

The Governor urged upon the people of the State to strictly observe the protocols for protection from Corona virus, including wearing of facemask, washing of hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ and be strict about it. ‘Dawai bhi- Kadai bhi’, the Governor said.

The Governor emphasised on the need to increase the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) Tests, particularly in Containment zones. Not a single person should be left without testing in the containment zone that is earmarked by the District Administration. He advised the concerned officials to focus on ‘Test, Track, Treat’ in managing the measures against the Pandemic.

The Governor commended the Frontline workers, including the medical teams, Police personnel, district administrations, Health Department, media persons and Anganwadi workers. He exhorted the Frontline workers to create awareness about the disease and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.